Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

