Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $434,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
