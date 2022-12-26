SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

