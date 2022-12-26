Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.78 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

