Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 215,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 81,493 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $3,898,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

