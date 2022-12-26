Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $138.49 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $358.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

