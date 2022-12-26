South Shore Capital Advisors Buys 1,038 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.24. The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.