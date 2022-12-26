SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 490,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $73.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

