State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

