StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

