StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
