StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

