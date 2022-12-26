StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.2 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.