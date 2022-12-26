StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $11.23.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.