Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

