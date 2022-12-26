Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TEDU stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of -0.56. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

