TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2 %

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $165.81. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.