Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.24. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

