The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

