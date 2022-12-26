The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $152.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

