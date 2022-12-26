The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.62 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $364.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

