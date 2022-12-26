The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

