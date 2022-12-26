The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.