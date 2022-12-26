The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

