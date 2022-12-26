The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

