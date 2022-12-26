The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $160.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

