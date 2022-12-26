Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $984,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.