Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

