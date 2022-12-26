Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

