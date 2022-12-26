Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of UBER opened at $24.64 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

