Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $26,461.60 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 268,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01.

On Monday, November 7th, Venu Venugopal sold 1,591 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,958.13.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,021 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

