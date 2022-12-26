UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UNH opened at $531.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.58. The firm has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

