V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

