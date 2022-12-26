Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.