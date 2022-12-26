Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 2,024 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

