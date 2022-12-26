Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 386,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,957,000 after buying an additional 74,197 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 44,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $131.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

