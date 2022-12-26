Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

