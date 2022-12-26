Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

VZ stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

