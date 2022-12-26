Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ opened at $38.41 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

