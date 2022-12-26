VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,155 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,475,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in VMware by 11,215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 730,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

