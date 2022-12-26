vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

