Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 203 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 74,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $598,391,000 after buying an additional 371,472 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $533.39 and its 200 day moving average is $522.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

