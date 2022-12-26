Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $252.17 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.27. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

