WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.69 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

