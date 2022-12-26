WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 3,242 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

