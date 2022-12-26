WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after buying an additional 1,175,314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after buying an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $47.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $57.36.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

