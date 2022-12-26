WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 242,855 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,473,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 242,855 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $445,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 203,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $205.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.80. The company has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.