Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

TSLA opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.