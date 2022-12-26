Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.