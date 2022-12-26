Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management Price Performance
Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.
Annaly Capital Management Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
