Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,593,000 after acquiring an additional 754,159 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,652,000 after acquiring an additional 444,913 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after acquiring an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.60 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

