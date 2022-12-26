Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.
Shares of ETSY stock opened at $126.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.80.
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
