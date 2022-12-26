Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $864,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

